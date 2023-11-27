APSO: Alleged thieves steal multiple toys from Prairieville store

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for three individuals accused of stealing multiple toys from a store in Prairieville.

According to deputies, a woman and two men entered a store and stole $500 worth of toys.

“Listen, we understand the importance of making the holidays special for our youth, but this is not the way to do it. And no matter the circumstances, we cannot and will not tolerate this behavior, especially when there are many programs dedicated to ensuring every family here in Ascension has access to resources and gifts to make this Christmas special,” APSO said.

Anyone with information can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.

