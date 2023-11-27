Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

APSO: Alleged thieves steal multiple toys from Prairieville store

Two men, one woman accused of store theft.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for three individuals accused of stealing multiple toys from a store in Prairieville.

According to deputies, a woman and two men entered a store and stole $500 worth of toys.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for three individuals accused of stealing multiple toys from a store in Prairieville.

“Listen, we understand the importance of making the holidays special for our youth, but this is not the way to do it. And no matter the circumstances, we cannot and will not tolerate this behavior, especially when there are many programs dedicated to ensuring every family here in Ascension has access to resources and gifts to make this Christmas special,” APSO said.

Anyone with information can call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
David Atkins (left) and Willie Jackson (right)
BRPD: Teens break out of EBR Juvenile Detention Center; reward available for details that lead to arrests
The LSU Tigers play Texas A&M Aggies on the football field Saturday, November 25.
LSU moves up in final AP Top 25 Poll of regular season
Holly Lewis
Missing 14-year-old found, Baker police confirm
Car Crash
1 person killed in single-vehicle crash, troopers say

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, November 27
Enjoy current nice weather because rain returns for second half of the week
Jean Knight
Jean Knight, New Orleans soul singer known for ‘Mr. Big Stuff,” dies at 80
FILE -In this Dec. 12, 2016, photo, a person searches the internet for sales, in Miami....
Cyber Monday marks the year’s biggest online shopping day, and one more chance to save on gifts
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for three individuals accused of stealing...
ASPO: Alleged thieves steal multiple toys from Prairieville store