Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Applications now open for LPSO Christmas Crusade program

Applicants have to apply in person at the sheriff’s office training facility on Woodside Drive in Walker.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 6:20 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Applications for the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office Christmas Crusade program are now open.

The application period began on Monday, Nov. 27.

The sheriff’s office is collecting toys for families that may need help this holiday season.

Applicants have to apply in person at the sheriff’s office training facility on Woodside Drive in Walker.

You can apply anytime between 8:30 a.m. and noon or from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.

If you plan to apply, bring the following documents:

  • proof that you live in Livingston Parish
  • a birth certificate for each child you’re applying for
  • proof of income for all people living in your household

If you want to donate to the Christmas Crusade, deputies will be stationed at all Livingston Parish Walmart stores and at the Bass Pro Shop on Friday, Dec. 1 from 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

They’ll be accepting monetary donations or new and unwrapped toys.

You can also donate toys by mail. Donations can be mailed to:

Sheriff Jason Ard’s Christmas Crusade

P.O. Box 1515

Livingston, LA 70754

Click here for more information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
David Atkins (left) and Willie Jackson (right)
BRPD: Teens break out of EBR Juvenile Detention Center; 1 was involved in previous escape
The LSU Tigers play Texas A&M Aggies on the football field Saturday, November 25.
LSU moves up in final AP Top 25 Poll of regular season
Holly Lewis
Missing 14-year-old found, Baker police confirm
Car Crash
1 person killed in single-vehicle crash, troopers say

Latest News

Companion Animal Alliance
Companion Animal Alliance launches ‘Home for the Holidays’ foster program campaign
Photographers and nature lovers are discovering a late autumn treat in Louisiana cypress...
HEART OF LOUISIANA: Autumn Cypress
Cypress trees changing fall colors give Lake Martin a warm autumn feel for wildlife and...
HEART OF LOUISIANA: Autumn Cypress
It’s the first Saturday after Thanksgiving, and millions of businesses across the nation are...
Community support sought through Small Business Saturday