BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is responding to a reported shooting on Monday, Nov. 27.

The shooting happened on Scenic Hwy. near S & Y Grocery, officials said.

According to police, two people were injured from the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for updates.

