Wet start to Sunday, nicer afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A cold front will move through our area today, yielding a.m. showers, followed by a drier afternoon with some sun, highs in the mid 60s. The cold front should be through the area in the afternoon, which will start a cooler trend beginning tonight into Monday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, November 26 (WAFB)

Speaking of tonight, check out the Full Moon, which won’t be a supermoon.

Behind the front, we’ll have some very cold nights/mornings, with Tuesday and Wednesday morning temperatures dropping to the 30s. No freeze is expected at this time.

In the extended, expect a mainly dry work week with the next rain chances late week with the next front. Temperatures will rebound late week as well.

