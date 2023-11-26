Police release identities of teens who escaped from EBR Juvenile Detention Center

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police have released the identities of two teens who escaped from the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center.

According to BRPD, David Atkins, 17, and Willie Jackson, 17, managed to escape from the facility late Saturday night, November 25.

Atkins was being held on a charge of first-degree murder through BRPD, while Jackson was being held on a charge of first-degree murder through the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

No details were released about how the teens were able to break out of the facility.

The EBR Juvenile Detention Center is located on Veterans Memorial Boulevard in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Anyone who has details that can help police locate the two teens should contact police immediately by calling 911.

