Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Plaquemine mayor undergoes surgery after suffering broken ribs, collarbone in 4-wheeler crash

Mayor Ed Reeves
Mayor Ed Reeves(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 1:45 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Plaquemine Mayor Ed Reeves is recovering after undergoing surgery for a broken collarbone, ribs, and ankle he suffered in a hunting accident Friday morning, Nov. 24.

A post shared on the city’s Facebook page said Reeves was hunting when his 4-wheeler hit a large hole, flipped, and fell on top of him.

Reeves’ surgery to repair his leg and collarbone was successful on Saturday morning, and he should go home on Monday, officials stated in an update.

The mayor is expected to make a full recovery, officials added.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jaden Honore
EBRSO: Teen on the run after escaping while on furlough
Fantasia to perform during halftime at 50th Annual Bayou Classic
Crash on I-12 West at O'Neal Lane
4 people injured in crash involving 18-wheeler, officials say
High School Football
2023 Sportsline Friday Nite: Quarterfinals Round

Latest News

Authorities searching for missing boater near Lake Arthur
Search for missing boater near Lake Arthur enters day two
It’s the first Saturday after Thanksgiving, and millions of businesses across the nation are...
Community support sought through Small Business Saturday
Fire at duplex on Sharlo Avenue
Duplex fire leaves 5 people displaced
BAYOU CLASSIC SATURDAY: What you need to know