Plaquemine mayor undergoes surgery after suffering broken ribs, collarbone in 4-wheeler crash

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Plaquemine Mayor Ed Reeves is recovering after undergoing surgery for a broken collarbone, ribs, and ankle he suffered in a hunting accident Friday morning, Nov. 24.

A post shared on the city’s Facebook page said Reeves was hunting when his 4-wheeler hit a large hole, flipped, and fell on top of him.

Reeves’ surgery to repair his leg and collarbone was successful on Saturday morning, and he should go home on Monday, officials stated in an update.

The mayor is expected to make a full recovery, officials added.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.