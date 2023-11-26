LSU moves up in final AP Top 25 Poll of regular season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers moved up by one spot in the latest AP Top 25 Poll released on Sunday, November 26.

The Tigers are ranked No. 13 after getting a 42-30 win over Texas A&M on Saturday, November 25, in Baton Rouge. The game was the regular season finale for LSU.

Below is the complete list of rankings released on Sunday, November 26:

1. Georgia

2. Michigan

3. Washington

4. Florida State

5. Oregon

6. Ohio State

7. Texas

8. Alabama

9. Missouri

10. Penn State

11. Ole Miss

12. Oklahoma

13. LSU

14. Arizona

15. Louisville

16. Notre Dame

17. Tulane

18. Iowa

19. Oklahoma State

20. Liberty

21. North Carolina State

21. Oregon State

23. Toledo

24. James Madison

25. SMU

The Tigers will now await their bowl destination, finishing the season 9-3 overall and 6-2 in the SEC.

