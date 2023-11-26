Firefighters battle early morning fire in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters rushed to the scene of a fire in Baton Rouge early Sunday morning, November 26.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire happened at a building on North Foster Drive near Jefferson Avenue just after 5 a.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found smoke pouring from the back of the building and discovered flames in the exterior bathroom.

Firefighters were able to knock the fire down before it could spread to the inside of the building.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

