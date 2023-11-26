Community support sought through Small Business Saturday

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - It’s the first Saturday after Thanksgiving, and millions of businesses across the nation are asking people to shop small. One area of business explained why.

Toya Nash is the owner of Ethan’s Closet, a small children’s boutique in Ascension Parish. Nash makes sure her friendly presence is felt and no one is a stranger.

“We welcome you in because we appreciate everything you do for our families,” said Nash.

Nash says preparing for small business Saturday is a year-long task.

“We always celebrate not Black Friday but Small Business Saturday. So we’ll open up at 6 o’clock, and we’ll have sales, the best sales,” said Nash.

According to a recent survey from the National Retail Federation, online shopping contributes to a historical amount of consumer purchases.

Last year, consumers spent more than 17 billion on Small Business Saturday.

Shoppers say the community aspect and economic impact are what help them support small businesses.

“I’m really a curbside pickup kind of person, but when I can and I know they have what I need and it’s quality I will support,” said Erin Taylor.

“We want to keep our money local because it helps our schools and everything and we know the people,” said Kim Rhodes.

As the holiday shopping season continues, small businesses like Ethan’s Closet are encouraging people to shop small and locally.

“Just support our small business. If you want our small businesses to stay here in the community, you have to come out and support,” said Nash.

