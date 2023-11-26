Facebook
BRPD: Teens break out of EBR Juvenile Detention Center; 1 was involved in previous escape

David Atkins (left) and Willie Jackson (right)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:48 AM CST
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police have released the identities of two teens who escaped from the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center.

According to BRPD, David Atkins, 17, and Willie Jackson, 17, managed to escape from the facility late Saturday night, November 25.

Atkins is the same teen who previously broke out of the EBR Juvenile Detention Center back on Tuesday, November 14, police said. He and another teen were recaptured following that escape.

Atkins was being held on a charge of first-degree murder through BRPD, while Jackson was being held on a charge of first-degree murder through the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

No details were released about how the teens were able to escape.

The EBR Juvenile Detention Center is located on Veterans Memorial Boulevard in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Anyone who has details that can help police locate the two teens can contact the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867 or 911. The teens are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police said.

