2 youths escape from EBR Juvenile Detention Center

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two youths escaped from the East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center on the evening of Saturday, November 25.

A spokesman for the Baton Rouge Mayor’s Office said the Baton Rouge Police Department and the U.S. Marshals Service are actively searching for the escapees. The identities of the two escapees were not released.

An investigation is also underway into how the escape occurred, according to the spokesman.

The EBR Juvenile Detention Center is located near the Baton Rouge Metro Airport.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

