Shop owners prepare for influx of shoppers during Small Business Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Black Friday marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season. It is the time of year folks over at Tanger Outlets in Gonzales look forward to the most. But it’s the day after that has some businesses luring in shoppers.

According to the National Retail Federation, as many as 130 million people flock to big box stores to take advantage of holiday deals.

Michael Kors store manager Jackie Kinney says the shoppers were ready to get started early.

“Definitely a couple of hundred people. We’ve definitely been rolling since 6 a.m. when we first got here,” said Kinney.

But nestled between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is Small Business Saturday.

Meredith Waguespack, the owner of Sweet Baton Rouge says every year Small Business Saturday grows.

Waguespack is gearing up and making sure the finishing touches are on her store before she unlocks the door. Tomorrow gives her customers a chance to support the local businesses and communities while checking off items on their shopping lists.

“When customers purchase stuff from us, they are supporting our business, employees that work here, the print shop we work with, to all the people we work with,” Waguespack said.

For the local shop, being ready for an increase in foot traffic doesn’t come without days of preparation.

“The team and I took a few days away from the store. We planned this holiday season, making sure we had everything in line from products, to what marketing would look like, to what the store is going to look like,” said Waguespack.

Now that the plan is in place, Waguespack says she and her employees can enjoy what tomorrow brings and continue to adapt during the holiday shopping season.

“We definitely encourage people to come early. It will be fun,” Waguespack said.

