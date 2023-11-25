Facebook
Nice and dry Saturday, wet Sunday

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, November 25
By Jared Silverman
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weekend starts cool in the 40s, but today will be a nice day with a mix of sun and clouds. The day will be dry with highs in the upper 60s.

The football forecast is in good shape with partly cloudy skies and light winds in Tiger Stadium, as the Aggies come to town for an 11 a.m. kick.

The football forecast also looks good for Southern, although they will be indoors in NOLA at the Caesars Superdome to take on Grambling State.

The rest of the weekend forecast looks wet, as Sunday will have a good chance of rain throughout the day. The GFS model shows rain off and on from a.m. to late in the day, and no severe weather is expected.

We should get an inch or so of rain in the next seven days, with Monday through Wednesday dry, and rain returning late week.

