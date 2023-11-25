Facebook
Fans excited for 50th anniversary Bayou Classic

The most popular weekend for Southern Jags and Grambling State Tigers is here, and fans are ready.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The most popular weekend for Southern Jags and Grambling State Tigers is here.

Southern University football fans raided the Anthony Lawrence Collection Store Friday morning in hopes of sporting their favorite finds for the 50th annual Bayou Classic celebration.

“It’s been non-stop this morning since 9 o’clock,” said Jean Champagne, the store’s manager.

Honey Trostclair, a student, described the significance of the big game between the two schools.

“It’s a competition, but it’s a competition out of love. Kind of like a sibling rivalry,” said Trostclair.

Andre Smith says he is excited to bring his family to the Bayou Classic for the first time.

“It’s my first time in over 25 years going to the Bayou Classics, so it’s just bringing that energy back, coming back to where I know is really home,” said Smith.

For the blue and gold Jaguar, tradition runs deep.

“Oh my goodness, it’s just the history. My grandmother was a graduate. All six of her kids were graduates and then me as a grandson a graduate, so it’s just the legacy something that’s in our blood,” Smith said.

Besides the actual football game, many people were searching the racks to represent their favorite band.

“I marched in the band, the human jukebox so of course, we’re going to win,” said Kordel Carter.

Depending on who you ask, the Human Jukebox might steal the show with the battle of the bands.

“We always say it’s a competition, but everyone knows that the Human Jukebox is the number one band in the country. We know that,” said Carter.

And people like Carter will be there at the Superdome in New Orleans for the final review.

The Bayou Classic football game kicks off at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 25. R&B singer Fantasia will perform at half-time.

