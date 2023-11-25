Facebook
EBRSO: Teen on the run after escaping while on furlough

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is searching for a teenage offender who officials say escaped while on furlough.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teenage offender who officials say escaped while on furlough.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jaden Honore, 19, a juvenile offender who is on furlough for armed robbery and simple escape charges, removed his ankle monitor and left his home at 9166 Kingcrest Parkway in Baton Rouge around noon on Thursday, Nov. 23.

He is described as being 5′11″ and weighing 155 pounds.

Officials said his last known location was 4820 East Brookstown Avenue around noon; however, it is unknown what direction he traveled.

Honore is believed to be in contact with his immediate family, according to officials.

Anyone with information about where Jaden Honore is located should contact Regional Manager Dawnita Hodge with the Probation and Parole Office at 225-726-5983 or Chief of Operations Chad Wells with the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice at 225-572-7372.

