Duplex fire leaves 5 people displaced

Fire at duplex on Sharlo Avenue
Fire at duplex on Sharlo Avenue(Baton Rouge Fire Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A fire at a duplex on the evening of Friday, November 24, left five people displaced.

The fire broke out just before 11 p.m. at the duplex on Sharlo Avenue in Baton Rouge.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews arrived at the scene to find heavy fire and smoke pouring from the back of the duplex. Firefighters entered the front door and discovered flames in the kitchen and bedroom.

Firefighters were able to keep the flames from spreading beyond the kitchen and bedroom. However, the rest of the building suffered smoke and water damage.

All residents were safe and outside before firefighters arrived at the scene of the fire. There were no injuries reported.

The Red Cross was called to assist the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

