Be alert of scams this Cyber Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Doing all your holiday shopping from the comfort of your own home on the couch can be hard to resist. But while taking the convenient route may be nice, it also runs the risk of fraud and theft.

While many of you were out doing your Black Friday shopping, the rest of you may be waiting for those online deals. But regardless of which option you choose, there are always those out there looking to take advantage of you and steal your information.

“Post-COVID it may have been an increase especially this season of the year,” said Kaia Simmons with Atmos Energy Corp.

Cyber Monday can offer shoppers huge bargains, but there should never be strings attached to a great deal. You can also look out for improper grammar and spelling on a website to make sure it’s legitimate.

“Pay attention to how they’re communicating, there’s usually some red flags there, how they address you, you know what your usual salutations are when you receive emails especially when they’re coming to your professional inbox,” Simmons added.

Simmons says even if a website may look safe, that’s not always the case. To avoid potential theft, it’s better to go directly to a website for deals rather than using a search engine. You should also avoid using public Wi-Fi since hackers could track your online activity. And if you have a virus on your computer, maybe consider ditching online shopping altogether unless you use another device.

“I mean, there’s all kinds of services like Webroot or you can subscribe to different services that will help block those issues. I’m personally a geek squad person,” Simmons continued.

If you’re one of those who enjoy crossing off your Christmas gift checklist without having to pile into overcrowded stores, Cyber Monday could just be your option. Just remember to be safe.

