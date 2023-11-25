Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Be alert of scams this Cyber Monday

Cyber Monday
Cyber Monday(WAFB)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Doing all your holiday shopping from the comfort of your own home on the couch can be hard to resist. But while taking the convenient route may be nice, it also runs the risk of fraud and theft.

While many of you were out doing your Black Friday shopping, the rest of you may be waiting for those online deals. But regardless of which option you choose, there are always those out there looking to take advantage of you and steal your information.

“Post-COVID it may have been an increase especially this season of the year,” said Kaia Simmons with Atmos Energy Corp.

Cyber Monday can offer shoppers huge bargains, but there should never be strings attached to a great deal. You can also look out for improper grammar and spelling on a website to make sure it’s legitimate.

“Pay attention to how they’re communicating, there’s usually some red flags there, how they address you, you know what your usual salutations are when you receive emails especially when they’re coming to your professional inbox,” Simmons added.

Simmons says even if a website may look safe, that’s not always the case. To avoid potential theft, it’s better to go directly to a website for deals rather than using a search engine. You should also avoid using public Wi-Fi since hackers could track your online activity. And if you have a virus on your computer, maybe consider ditching online shopping altogether unless you use another device.

“I mean, there’s all kinds of services like Webroot or you can subscribe to different services that will help block those issues. I’m personally a geek squad person,” Simmons continued.

If you’re one of those who enjoy crossing off your Christmas gift checklist without having to pile into overcrowded stores, Cyber Monday could just be your option. Just remember to be safe.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 18-year-old killed in Baton Rouge Wednesday night
Crash on I-12 West at O'Neal Lane
4 people injured in crash involving 18-wheeler, officials say
Baker educator arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles
Shooting on Airline Highway
1 person injured in shooting Thanksgiving night
Enchant’s dazzling, larger-than-life light displays will completely transform Legends Field...
World’s largest Christmas lights maze opens on Friday

Latest News

The St. George Fire Department responds to a house fire on Wildlife Way Lane on Thursday, Nov....
Unattended pot behind Thanksgiving fire, officials say
Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Saturday,...
Hamas and Israel carry out first swap of hostages and prisoners as Gaza cease-fire begins
Mayor Ed Reeves
Plaquemine mayor suffers broken ribs, collarbone in 4-wheeler crash Friday
Fantasia to perform during halftime at 50th Annual Bayou Classic