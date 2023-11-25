BAYOU CLASSIC SATURDAY: What you need to know

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - The 50th Annual Bayou Classic kicks off on Saturday, November 25.

Thousands of Southern and Grambling fans will head to New Orleans for the big game and festivities before the game.

The game is set to get underway at 1 p.m. in the Caesar’s Superdome. Doors to the stadium will open at 11 a.m. You will need a ticket to enter the stadium.

Fans are being reminded about a clear back policy in place. Only clear vinyl bags no larger than 12″ wide x 12″ height x 6″ deep, gallon-size Ziploc bags, and small clutch purses no larger than 4.5″ x 6.5″ are allowed in the stadium. Non-clear diaper bags are prohibited.

The Casar’s Superdome also has a cashless policy in place. Cash is not accepted as a form of payment at any parking, retail, or concession locations inside the stadium.

Grambling University is the home team at the 50th Annual Bayou Classic. Its fans will sit on the west side (near sections 129-156) of the Caesars Superdome. Southern University, as the visiting team, will sit on the east side (near sections 101-128) of the Superdome.

Listed below is the complete schedule of events for Bayou Classic Saturday:

Doc Griggs “Two Times Around the Dome” Family Fitness Fun Walk: 7:30 a.m. registration; 8:00 a.m. start time Caesars Superdome, Plaza Level at Gate C; Registration required for entry

Third Annual Special Olympics Unified Rivalry Flag Football Game: 9:00 a.m. Presented by Special Olympics Louisiana St. Augustine Practice Field (2525 Bruxells Street) Special Olympics Louisiana will host the third annual Unified Rivalry Flag Football Game between Southern University and Grambling State University during the Bayou Classic Weekend, in partnership with NOCCI. The flag football game will feature Special Olympics Louisiana athletes and Unified Partners that will represent both Southern University and Grambling State University. There will be an opening ceremony followed by the flag football game. The awards ceremony will take place inside Caesars Superdome during the annual Bayou Classic.

Bayou Classic Fan Festival : 9:00 a.m. – Noon The “Embrace the Culture” Stage is presented by The City of New Orleans, Office of Cultural Economy and the New Orleans Tourism and Cultural Fund Champions Square at the Caesars Superdome NOTE: Clear bag policy for entrance. The Bayou Classic Fan Fest will include live musical performances to get the crowd warmed up before kick-off. Gates open at 9 a.m. and is a free event hosted by Wild Wayne . House DJs for the event are DJ Poppa and DJ Keith Scott .

The 50th Annual Bayou Classic, Presented by Procter & Gamble : 1:00 p.m. (doors open at 11:00 a.m.) Caesars Superdome; Ticket required for entry NOTE: Media credentials are needed to attend this event. Clear bag policy for entrance. Game highlights: Bayou Classic Pre-Game Ceremonies Presented by Entergy Fan giveaway for the first 10,000 Bayou Classic fans Bayou Classic sponsor Febreze (a member of the P&G family of products) invites Bayou Classic fans to cheer on their team with commemorative 50th anniversary Bayou Classic Febreze towels – one for the Southern Jaguar fans and one for Grambling Tiger fans. The first 10,000 fans to enter the Superdome are given complimentary towels. Lift Every Voice and Sing The 50th Annual Bayou Classic will include a rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” performed by Blair Dottin-Haley of The Blairisms . Blair is an amazing vocalist and has performed on stages all over the country, including the Apollo Theater, and his own, annual show in New Orleans – Lundi Gras Love. National anthem Anthony Hamilton & The Ton3s will perform the National Anthem at the 50th Annual Bayou Classic. GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, and actor Anthony Hamilton has sold over 50 million albums worldwide and been proclaimed a “national treasure” by the Los Angeles Times . Hamilton will be accompanied by Vito, Tony Lelo, and2E – the trio of North Carolina natives known as The Ton3s. The group started as background vocalists for Hamilton.

The 50th Annual Bayou Classic Halftime Show Presented by The Coca-Cola Company The electrifying halftime show will feature the Grambling State University’s World Famed Marching Band and Southern University’s Human Jukebox and Dancing Dolls and include very special guests for the centennial celebration of Bayou Classic. And attendees can expect a number of halftime surprises as both bands celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Bayou Classic.

Bayou Classic Official Celebrity After Party: 10:00 p.m. start time Presented by HEREWEGO Entertainment Metropolitan Nightclub (Generations Hall); Ticket required for entry



