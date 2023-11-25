50th annual Bayou Classic features father/son coaching battle

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Bayou Classic is known for its family battles between alumni and fans. The 50th annual game features a literal clash between the same blood.

Southern defensive ends coach Chris Scott has been a part of many Bayou Classics. Scott, Southern’s all-time leading tackler, was the game’s MVP in 1988.

This year’s Bayou Classic could be more special. The Jags Hall of Famer will be coaching against his son, Grambling assistant Chris Scott Jr.

“As soon as he got the job, it’s been non-stop talk,” said Scott Jr.

After taking some time off from coaching, the elder Scott is in his first year back with the Jags

“When I came back, I didn’t tell Chris Jr. I was back coaching,” said Scott. “I think coach (Hue) Jackson told him.”

The Southern Lab and TCU alum thought his dad was joking for a minute.

“I was like you coaching? I say you ready for this up-to-date, modern-day recruiting and getting on a computer and being able to build a Twitter account,” said Scott Jr.

Scott Jr., a former Southern assistant coach, is in his first season as Grambling’s general manager and special teams coach. His first experience on the GSU sideline dates back to the early 2000s when his dad was an assistant under Doug Williams.

“Back in the days they had the headset with the wires so you can go back and look at the film in 2001, you can see me hold Doug Williams headset for him,” said Scott Jr.

Chris Scott Sr. and Chris Scott Jr. (WAFB)

This rivalry game comes with a lot of trash talk. So far, it’s been the father playing most of the mind games with his son.

“I would call him about 4:30 or 5 o’clock (in the morning). He’ll ask Daddy why you calling? I said ‘Man we up watching film. What y’all doing?” said Scott Sr.

Not only is the Bayou Classic trophy but bragging rights are on the line. The loser has to cook a pot of gumbo for the winner.

“I told him I’ll make sure he make some of that good gumbo,” Scott Jr said. “That grandma-style gumbo. Got to make sure he season that thing right.”

The 50th annual Bayou Classic kicks off Saturday, Nov. 25, at 1 p.m. in the Superdome and will be televised on NBC.

