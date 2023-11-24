Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

YOUR HEALTH: Autism and sleep, putting issues to bed

Autism Awareness ribbon
Autism Awareness ribbon(MGN)
By Donna Parker, Ally Stratis and Roque Correa
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 8:43 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - At least half of autistic and children on the spectrum struggle with sleep patterns, with parents saying it’s closer to 80 percent. High anxiety, medication, or sleep apnea are real issues, so Ivanhoe has good advice leading to restorative sleep for parent and child.

Up to 16 percent of neurotypical children suffer from poor sleep, compared to 50 percent in kids with autism. The other is how these children process medications and hormones.

Beth Malow, MD, Director Sleep Division at Vanderbilt University Medical Center says, “Different genes can affect how we either synthesize or make melatonin in the body, or how we break it down.”

Anxiety, chronic insomnia, and middle of night awakenings are triggered for kids with no ‘off switch.’

Doctor Malow explains, “Anxiety versus over arousal can be really tricky, especially, if your child has limited language and can’t tell you what they’re experiencing. And the idea is that you just can’t turn your brain off.”

Rather than tackling problems at three in the morning, parents are advised to rewind.

“I even go backwards to what’s happening during the day. Because what’s happening during the day is going to feed into what happens at night.” says Doctor Malow.

Before bed, set the stage with quiet and low light. Plus, if sleep apnea is the cause, CPAP masks are now much less claustrophobic.

“Even people with autism, who have sensory sensitivities, can tolerate it.” says Doctor Malow.

And we all need our sleep!

Doctors say this advice should also increase REM sleep, in which we consolidate learning and clear the day’s debris from our brains. It’s most important for mental health, especially in those with autism, who get 10 percent less REM restorative sleep than neurotypical kids.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 18-year-old killed in Baton Rouge Wednesday night
Baker educator arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles
Shooting on Airline Highway
1 person injured in shooting Thanksgiving night
Crash on I-12 West at O'Neal Lane
4 people injured in crash involving 18-wheeler, officials say
Louisiana's 60-foot “Celebration Gator” will once again crawl down the streets of the Big Apple...
Louisiana’s 60-foot alligator float returns to NYC to crawl in Thanksgiving parade

Latest News

YOUR HEALTH: Using AI to prevent hearing loss
YOUR HEALTH: Using AI to prevent hearing loss
New research out of Northwestern Medicine finds that millions of people who tested negative for...
YOUR HEALTH: Long lasting effects of COVID-19: Who, why & how?
New research out of Northwestern Medicine finds that millions of people who tested negative for...
YOUR HEALTH: Long lasting effects of COVID-19: Who, why & how?
A recent cancer study showed people between the ages of 20 and 49 show the steepest increase in...
YOUR HEALTH: Colorectal cancer on the rise in younger adults
A recent cancer study showed people between the ages of 20 and 49 show the steepest increase in...
YOUR HEALTH: Colorectal cancer on the rise in younger adults