Unattended pot behind Thanksgiving fire, officials say

The St. George Fire Department responds to a house fire on Wildlife Way Lane on Thursday, Nov....
The St. George Fire Department responds to a house fire on Wildlife Way Lane on Thursday, Nov. 24.(St. George Fire Prevention)
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Department is reminding community members to never leave anything on the stove unattended after a kitchen fire ignited on Thanksgiving night.

The fire happened in the 18700 block of Wildlife Way Drive around 9:40 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 23.

According to the fire department, crews arrived on the scene to find a large amount of smoke out of the front door, and they immediately grabbed the tools needed to search for and extinguish the fire.

The fire was under control within 15 minutes, and it was contained without extending into the attic, added the fire department.

No one was injured, officials confirmed.

Investigators said the fire was accidentally started by a pot of oil left on the stove.

“We would like to remind our community that while accidents happen, we could all use a kitchen safety refresher from time to time. Let’s remember to not leave anything on the stove unattended, create a safe space around appliances, and keep a fire extinguisher nearby,” firefighters said.

