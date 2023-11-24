Plaquemine mayor suffers broken ribs, collarbone in 4-wheeler crash Friday

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Plaquemine Mayor Ed Reeves will undergo surgery for a broken collarbone, ribs, and ankle after a hunting accident Friday morning.

A post shared to the city’s Facebook page said Reeves was hunting when his 4-wheeler hit a large hole, flipped, and fell on top of him.

Reeves’ surgery is scheduled to happen Saturday morning. He will remain in the hospital a few days after.

According to the Facebook post, Reeves is expected to make a full recovery.

