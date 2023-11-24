LSU to take on Niagara in Cayman Islands on Black Friday

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (WAFB) - Kim Mulkey and the LSU Lady Tigers will spend their Black Friday competing in the Cayman Islands.

No. 7 LSU will take on Niagara on Friday, Nov. 24 at the inaugural women’s Cayman Island Classic in John Gray Gymnasium.

The game will tip off at 12:30 p.m. CT.

The Tigers will play against Virginia on Saturday, Nov. 25. That game will begin at 4 p.m.

Information provided by LSU Athletics:

The Tigers have won five in a row, scoring over 100 in four of those games as LSU’s offense has been continuing to gain chemistry. LSU leads the SEC with a .514 field goal percentage led by Sa’Myah Smith and Flau’Jae Johnson who both rank in the top five in the SEC in field goal percentage. Mikaylah Williams also No. 9 as LSU is the only school in the SEC with three players in the top ten in shooting percentage.

Johnson has been a spark for the Tigers after returning to the court after missing a game with flu-like symptoms. She has averaged 14.7 points in those three games and has led the team in rebounding the past two games. She has also averaged 4.0 steals in the games since her return.

Williams has started every game for the Tigers and has made a smooth transition to the college game. Her 19.2 points per game rank No. 4 in the SEC and she owns the season-high for points in a game when she dropped 42 in LSU’s win over Kent State last week. She ranks No. 3 in the SEC in three point shooting, making 56.7-percent of her attempts from beyond the arc.

Aneesah Morrow has been a dominant force for the Tigers on both the offensive and defensive ends of the floor. She is averaging 13.3 points per game and 3.8 steals per game. Over the past three games, Morrow has a total of 19 steals.

Niagara is 2-2, coming off a win against Stonehill. The Purple Eagles are efficient shooting the three ball at 38.8 percent to rank No. 30 in the nation. One of LSU’s weaknesses so far this season has been defending three point shots. Jada Pierce is in her ninth season at Niagara and the team was 18-13 last year.

