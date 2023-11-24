Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Few early showers for Black Friday

Jared Silverman provides the 5 a.m. weather update on Friday, Nov. 24.
By Jared Silverman
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Black Friday will begin with a few early passing showers, otherwise cloudy and cool with temperatures starting in the upper 40s. We’ll dry out later this morning, then perhaps a little sun later in the day with highs in the mid 60s. Tonight will be clear, dry, and cool with overnight lows in the 40s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 24
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 24(WAFB)

The weekend forecast starts nice and finishes wet with partly cloudy and dry conditions on Saturday, highs in the upper 60s. Sunday looks wet with a 70% chance of rain, otherwise mainly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 24
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 24(WAFB)

The GFS model shows a wet picture for Sunday, but we dry out Monday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 24
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 24(WAFB)

The WPC over the next seven days shows around one inch of rain total.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 24
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 24(WAFB)

In the extended, expect mainly cool weather for the majority of the forecast, with dry weather midweek, followed by a few new rain chances late week.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 24
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 24(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 18-year-old killed in Baton Rouge Wednesday night
Baker educator arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles
Shooting on Airline Highway
1 person injured in shooting Thanksgiving night
Crash on I-12 West at O'Neal Lane
4 people injured in crash involving 18-wheeler, officials say
Louisiana's 60-foot “Celebration Gator” will once again crawl down the streets of the Big Apple...
Louisiana’s 60-foot alligator float returns to NYC to crawl in Thanksgiving parade

Latest News

Jared Silverman provides the 5 a.m. weather update on Friday, Nov. 24.
FIRST ALERT 5 A.M. FORECAST: Friday, November 24
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 23
A few sprinkles for Black Friday shoppers, nice football weather Saturday
Jeff Morrow gives the 10 p.m. forecast on Thursday, November 23.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Thursday, November 23
Dr. Steve Caparotta gives the noon forecast on Thursday, Nov. 23.
FIRST ALERT NOON FORECAST: Thursday, Nov. 23