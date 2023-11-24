Few early showers for Black Friday
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Black Friday will begin with a few early passing showers, otherwise cloudy and cool with temperatures starting in the upper 40s. We’ll dry out later this morning, then perhaps a little sun later in the day with highs in the mid 60s. Tonight will be clear, dry, and cool with overnight lows in the 40s.
The weekend forecast starts nice and finishes wet with partly cloudy and dry conditions on Saturday, highs in the upper 60s. Sunday looks wet with a 70% chance of rain, otherwise mainly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.
The GFS model shows a wet picture for Sunday, but we dry out Monday.
The WPC over the next seven days shows around one inch of rain total.
In the extended, expect mainly cool weather for the majority of the forecast, with dry weather midweek, followed by a few new rain chances late week.
