Fantasia to perform during halftime at 50th Annual Bayou Classic

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WAFB) - Southern and Grambling fans, get ready!

R&B superstar, Fantasia Barrino, is performing during the 50th annual Bayou Classic halftime show.

The announcement was made via social media Friday afternoon.

The songstress won season three of American Idol and is known for her popular hit songs like “When I See You”, “Free Yourself” and “Lose to Win”.

Southern and Grambling will face off on Saturday, Nov. 25 inside the Superdome.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.