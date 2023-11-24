CONSUMER REPORTS: Shopping tips for Black Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Remember the old days when Black Friday signaled the start of holiday shopping sales? Ha! This year it kicked off at the beginning of October. But don’t worry: There are still plenty of good deals to be had. Consumer Reports has some Black Friday shopping strategies.

While there are plenty of sales going on right now, the best prices will still come around Cyber Week. And according to Consumer Reports shopping experts, when you shop really does matter.

Black Friday is still the best time to get a discount on a new TV. Then on Saturday, expect to see the deepest discounts on laptops. On Sunday, toys and apparel will be at their best prices. And on Cyber Monday, look for the biggest discounts on appliances and electronics.

But with all the shopping excitement, sales masquerading as fantastic bargains are not always as good as they look. So CR has three tips to make sure you get the best deals possible:

Shop the in-store sales and online. There may be a lot of great deals in stores, but it’s a lot easier to comparison shop when you’re online. Plus, in recent years, we’ve seen retailers start to offer the same prices in stores as online, so you can shop wherever you’re most comfortable.

Let tech be your guide. Even before Black Friday, check out price comparison websites like Google Shopping, PriceGrabber, and Shopzilla as well as Consumer Reports so you can know if something’s actually a good deal.

Before you even step foot in a store, make sure you’ve downloaded a smartphone app that lets you scan bar codes or QR codes to compare prices, get discounts, and score coupons. CR recommends BuyVia, Shopkick, ShopSavvy, and Shopular.

Stay connected! Make sure you join store loyalty programs, and follow your favorite retailers and brands on social media. This can give you access to exclusive coupon codes, early deals, and other discounts. And while you’re online, share that Black Friday shopping intel with your friends, too.

CR says to be wary of signing up for an interest-free in-store credit card hoping to double your savings. They may be fine if you’re disciplined enough to pay off the balance before the promotional period ends, but if you don’t, you’ll get stuck paying interest on the full amount of the purchase, even if you’ve paid down a lot of the balance.

