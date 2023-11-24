Black Friday shopping in full swing
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - It’s Black Friday and the National Retail Federation estimates that 182 million people plan to shop during the long weekend.
The Tanger Outlet Mall in Gonzales will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday.
You can find a list of deals here.
The Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday.
You can find more deals here.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.