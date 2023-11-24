Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Black Friday shopping in full swing

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - It’s Black Friday and the National Retail Federation estimates that 182 million people plan to shop during the long weekend.

The Tanger Outlet Mall in Gonzales will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday.

You can find a list of deals here.

The Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday.

You can find more deals here.

The Tanger Outlet Mall in Gonzales will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 18-year-old killed in Baton Rouge Wednesday night
Baker educator arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles
Shooting on Airline Highway
1 person injured in shooting Thanksgiving night
Crash on I-12 West at O'Neal Lane
4 people injured in crash involving 18-wheeler, officials say
Louisiana's 60-foot “Celebration Gator” will once again crawl down the streets of the Big Apple...
Louisiana’s 60-foot alligator float returns to NYC to crawl in Thanksgiving parade

Latest News

The Tanger Outlet Mall in Gonzales will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday.
Black Friday shopping in full swing
FILE - In this Sunday, Aug. 5, 2012 file photo South Africa's Oscar Pistorius starts in the...
South African Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius granted parole 10 years after killing his girlfriend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, November 24
Few early showers for Black Friday
Black Friday shopping might be done a little differently than years before, but the same...
People encouraged to shop smart on Black Friday