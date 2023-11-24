Black Friday shopping in full swing

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - It’s Black Friday and the National Retail Federation estimates that 182 million people plan to shop during the long weekend.

The Tanger Outlet Mall in Gonzales will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday.

The Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge will be open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Black Friday.

