Authorities searching for missing boater near Lake Arthur

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LOWRY, La. (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for Steven Oscar Iguess, 49, of Welsh, who is believed to have gone missing while boating, according to the Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received a call that a boat was going in circles in the Mermentau River near Lowry just south of the Lacassine National Wildlife Refuge Visitor’s Center around 6:19 p.m. yesterday, Nov. 23. The caller told deputies that because it was dark out they were not sure if someone was in the boat or not.

A detective and investigator responded and found there was no one on the 17-foot aluminum hull boat. Iguess is believed to have been alone, returning from a deer hunt. Authorities say that nearby surveillance cameras show the boat moving straight through the water around 5:45 p.m. before beginning to go in circles.

Multiple agencies are still searching for Iguess with marine units, a drone, and sonars.

