Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

4 people injured in crash involving 18-wheeler, officials say

Four people were injured in a crash involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle Thursday night, November 23, officials said.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four people were injured in a crash involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle Thursday night, November 23, officials said.

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on I-12 West near O’Neal Lane in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The four injured victims are stable, officials added.

The right lane is blocked in the area, but congestion is minimal at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 18-year-old killed in Baton Rouge Wednesday night
Baker educator arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles
Daniel Knowles
Arrest made in deadly White Castle shooting
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism
Fire investigators are working to determine how a garage caught fire at a home in Baton Rouge.
BRFD crews extinguish garage fire; cause under investigation

Latest News

Widening of I-10 over City Park Lake to begin in late Nov.
Work to repair part of the roadway along the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge is underway, but...
Repairs on I-10 along Atchafalaya Basin Bridge to be complete before Thanksgiving, officials say
I-55 set to reopen in both directions next week
I-55 set to reopen in both directions next week
DOTD seeking public input with launch of new website