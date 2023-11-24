4 people injured in crash involving 18-wheeler, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four people were injured in a crash involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle Thursday night, November 23, officials said.

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on I-12 West near O’Neal Lane in East Baton Rouge Parish.

The four injured victims are stable, officials added.

The right lane is blocked in the area, but congestion is minimal at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

