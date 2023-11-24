Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

1 person injured in shooting on Thanksgiving evening

Shooting on Airline Highway
Shooting on Airline Highway(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a shooting Thanksgiving night, November 23, according to authorities.

Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Airline Highway near North Foster Drive in Baton Rouge.

The victim has injuries that are not considered life-threatening at this time, authorities added.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 18-year-old killed in Baton Rouge Wednesday night
Daniel Knowles
Arrest made in deadly White Castle shooting
In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism
Fire investigators are working to determine how a garage caught fire at a home in Baton Rouge.
BRFD crews extinguish garage fire; cause under investigation
Baker educator arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles

Latest News

People encouraged to shop smart on Black Friday
Animal shelter to waive adoption fees for Black Friday
BBB experts share advice for shoppers ahead of Black Friday
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 23
Chilly, a few showers possible for Thanksgiving Day