1 person injured in shooting on Thanksgiving evening
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a shooting Thanksgiving night, November 23, according to authorities.
Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Airline Highway near North Foster Drive in Baton Rouge.
The victim has injuries that are not considered life-threatening at this time, authorities added.
No other details were released.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
