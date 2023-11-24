1 person injured in shooting on Thanksgiving evening

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a shooting Thanksgiving night, November 23, according to authorities.

Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Airline Highway near North Foster Drive in Baton Rouge.

The victim has injuries that are not considered life-threatening at this time, authorities added.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

