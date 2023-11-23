Facebook
WATCH: Turkey Trot kicks off Thanksgiving Day in downtown BR

By Bria Gremillion
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 2:12 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hundreds of runners laced up their running shoes on Thanksgiving morning in downtown Baton Rouge.

The 37th annual Baton Rouge Turkey Trot kicked off at 7:30 a.m.

The race is a Thanksgiving tradition that aims to promote community health through a 5K and 1-mile fun run.

It also serves as a fundraiser to help the March of Dimes and spread the word about the work they do.

The 5K course and the 1-mile course start and end on 4th Street at Convention Street.

Meanwhile, the 1-mile course will turn around on Spanish Town Road and return to the finish line.

The 5K course leads runners around the State Capital and Arsenal Park before returning to the finish.

Below is a map of the route runners will take:

2022 Turkey Trot in downtown BR.
2022 Turkey Trot in downtown BR.(YAN74 | Baton Rouge Turkey Trot)

