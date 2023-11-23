Facebook
VIDEO: Crews respond to huge shed fire near O’Neal Lane

Emergency officials responded to a huge shed fire on Wednesday, Nov. 22.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:07 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Department responded to a huge shed fire on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

When firefighters arrived at the scene on Manchester Avenue near O’Neal Lane and S. Harrells Ferry Road, the building was reportedly engulfed in flames.

Video captured at the scene showed fire shooting through the roof of the structure.

Emergency officials responded to a huge shed fire on Wednesday, Nov. 22 .

Fire officials said even though it looked bad, the fire was contained to the shed.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to determine the cause.

