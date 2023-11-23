Two people fatally shot in two separate shootings on Canal Street Thanksgiving Eve

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is currently investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred on Canal Street that left two people dead and one injured on Thanksgiving Eve.

The first incident, reported around 7:58 a.m. in the 2200 block, involved two gunshot victims; one was taken to a local hospital by EMS, and another arrived via private means.

Then, another shooting was reported in the 800 block of Canal Street, where a male victim was also transported to a hospital by EMS.

Later in the evening, updates confirmed that one victim from the first incident and the male victim from the second incident were both pronounced deceased at the hospital.

This story is developing.

