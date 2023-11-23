Facebook
Tourism ramps up ahead of Thanksgiving and Bayou Classic

By Chris Welty
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:55 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Thanksgiving and the 50th Annual Bayou Classic are expected to draw more than 250,000 people to New Orleans.

The Harris family from Arizona spent Wednesday walking in the French Quarter ahead of a family reunion.

“I can be out here in the daytime and appreciate it with my family and get a babysitter later on and appreciate it at night,” the couple said.

Many families are enjoying the city’s sights and sounds. Vanessa Peterson, an exchange student from Sweden, traveled to the city with her host family.

“Finding some good place to eat and see the French Quarter. We’ve got a ghost tour planned on Friday,” Peterson said.

Restaurants and bars are also stocking up as they expect large crowds through Thanksgiving and The Bayou Classic.

“We had a full truck this morning,” said Frank Willoz, a delivery driver for Manuel’s Bar Supplies. “All of the daquiri places and stuff like that buy a lot of stuff from us.”

Willoz predicts larger crowds after Thanksgiving.

“I’ll come back out on Saturday maybe and deliver some stuff. People refill,” Willoz said.

Tourism leaders say hotels are at pre-pandemic levels with nearly 85% occupancy.

“People are coming in, spending their hard earned money at our restaurants, going on tours throughout the city, maybe listening to live music,” said Kelly Schulz with New Orleans and Company. “It really is an economic boost that benefits all of us.”

