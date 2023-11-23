Facebook
Sportsline Player of the Week: Ascension Catholic RB Chad Elzy Jr.

Chad Elzy Jr.
Chad Elzy Jr.(WAFB)
By John Eads
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the second time this season, our Sportsline Player of the Week is Chad Elzy Jr. from Ascension Catholic High School. The junior went berserk last week in the Bulldogs playoff win against Opelousas Catholic.

Elzy Jr. has posted video game like numbers all season and last Friday’s performance was no different. The Baton Rouge native ran 27 times for 461 yards and 8 touchdowns plus a few catches for 55 yards and another score. So, 516 yards of total offense and 9 TOUCHDOWNS! That number tied a school record.

Elzy and the #9 Bulldogs are back on the road this Friday against #1 seed Vermilion Catholic. Ascension Catholic looks to return to the state semifinals for the second consecutive season.

