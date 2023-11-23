People encouraged to shop smart on Black Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Black Friday shopping might be done a little differently than years before, but the same warnings for a safe and successful shopping experience still apply.

Instead of setting an early alarm or leaving the Thanksgiving dinner table to join a long line for those holiday prices, Black Friday deals are now hitting stores earlier than ever. Some even started as early as the first week of November.

Regardless of when you decide to shop, President and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of South Central Louisiana Carmen Million has some advice for you.

“You should make a plan, set a budget, know what you’re going to buy, shop around, and always use a credit card so you can dispute a purchase if need be,” said Million.

Traditionally known as the busiest shopping day of the year, it can be a little overwhelming, but Million said you should make sure you’re aware of all store’s policies and warranty information before you make a purchase.

“Always read the fine print,” said Million. “Make sure you find out the return policy in case you need to exchange an item. Those policies may be different on Black Friday.”

You should also watch for stores with crazy discounts to make sure the price isn’t inflated and you’re actually getting a good deal.

“Always look for those deals that are too good to be true,” said Million. “If it sounds too good to be true, it generally is. When in doubt, check it out. Always check with your Better Business Bureau first.”

You can always check a business on the BBB’s website anytime. There, you can look up a business by its name and city or zip code to see if it’s accredited or not and what ratings it has. You can also see or write a review or even file a complaint if needed.

If you’re skipping the stores altogether, Million said this is one of the biggest ways to avoid online scams.

“If you’re shopping online, make sure the website is valid,” said Million. “It should have ‘https’, meaning it’s secure.”

