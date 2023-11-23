Facebook
Police urge folks to avoid drinking and driving over the holidays

By Chris Rosato
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:51 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As many of you get ready to head out of town, or maybe head to your local bar to meet up with old friends, just know that before you decide to get in the car and drive home there will be folks patrolling the streets.

“We’re gonna be out in enforcement, all local law enforcement is going to be in and throughout baton rouge. And we’re gonna make sure people are being responsible while they’re out partying,” said Sgt. L’jean McKneely with BRPD.

According to a recent study by a car insurance saving app called “Jerry,” using data collected over a decade, Louisiana has more traffic fatalities on average per capita than all but two other U.S. States, Mississippi and Montana.

Baton Rouge police want to remind you that drinking and driving puts not only yourself at risk but also everyone else.

“You have to be mindful that you can not only hurt yourself, but you can hurt someone else, and you can take a life of someone else,” Sgt. McKneely continued.

The study also found that the most dangerous times to be on the road during Thanksgiving is between 6 and 7pm. Nearly 73% of fatal accidents involved men behind the wheel with more than 1/3 of them in their 20′s.

Sgt. McKneely says if you do plan on drinking, make sure you have a plan. If you see someone about to make a mistake, be a good friend.

