Police: 18-year-old killed in Baton Rouge Wednesday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Homicide Detectives are investigating a shooting that left an 18-year-old dead.

It happened in the 7600 block of East Industrial Avenue near Airline Highway and S. Choctaw Drive around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police say Zatravian Lee, 18, was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital where later died from his injuries.

The motive and suspect(s) are unknown at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 389-4869.

