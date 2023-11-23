Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Last minute Thanksgiving prep: Where you can shop on Thanksgiving Day

If you’re a last minute shopper, below is a list of stores that will be open and closed for Thanksgiving.
By Miranda Thomas
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re a last minute shopper, below is a list of stores that will be open and closed for Thanksgiving.

List of stores OPEN on Thanksgiving Day

(Store hours may vary)

Benedetto’s 6 a.m. - 12 noon

Bet-R Neighborhood Market 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Albertson’s 6 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Rouses Market 7a.m. - 2 p.m.

Sprouts Farmers Market 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Family Dollar 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

List of Stores CLOSED on Thanksgiving

Matherne’s Market at 440 on Third

Calandro’s Supermarket (Mid-City)

Trader Joe’s Winn-Dixie

Walmart

Target

Costco

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Reese missed her second consecutive game Monday (Nov. 20). After the game, Coach Kim...
Kim Mulkey vaguely attributes Angel Reese’s absence to ‘locker room issues’
Jack Smith
Suspect identified following shooting that left pregnant woman, younger sister injured
LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation
A little girl is dead after sneaking off to the pool with another child.
EBRSO: Second child in apartment pool accident dies
Daniel Knowles
Arrest made in deadly White Castle shooting

Latest News

Holiday retail theft task force
New task force formed, aimed at stopping retail theft this holiday season
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, November 22
Cloudy & cool with a chance for a passing shower on Thanksgiving
Dignitaries, including Lt. Lipsey, watch Kennedy’s casket arrive in the East Room.
“I felt a grand responsibility” Richard Lipsey recalls JFK autopsy 60 years later
Families and friends of about 240 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza call for Israeli Prime...
Israeli official says talks continuing, hostage release won’t take place before Friday