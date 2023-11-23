Last minute Thanksgiving prep: Where you can shop on Thanksgiving Day
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 7:19 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re a last minute shopper, below is a list of stores that will be open and closed for Thanksgiving.
List of stores OPEN on Thanksgiving Day
(Store hours may vary)
Benedetto’s 6 a.m. - 12 noon
Bet-R Neighborhood Market 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Albertson’s 6 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Rouses Market 7a.m. - 2 p.m.
Sprouts Farmers Market 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Family Dollar 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
List of Stores CLOSED on Thanksgiving
Matherne’s Market at 440 on Third
Calandro’s Supermarket (Mid-City)
Trader Joe’s Winn-Dixie
Walmart
Target
Costco
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.