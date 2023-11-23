“I felt a grand responsibility” Richard Lipsey recalls JFK autopsy 60 years later

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gunshots fired along a Dallas parade route on November 22, 1963, heralded the end of the American Camelot. Less than 24 hours later, the body of President John F. Kennedy was returned to the White House in a casket picked by his widow, draped in an American Flag, and surrounded by members of an honor guard.

One of the many pictures of Kennedy’s final trip to the White House shows a wide view of the East Room where he laid in repose. It’s a somber and quiet scene, with a small crowd of people near the doorway watching the military pallbearers position the casket. First Lady Jaqueline Kennedy is easy to pick out, still wearing her pink Chanel suit that was reportedly still caked in her husband’s blood.

On the edge of the crowd, just a few feet away from Mrs. Kennedy, is a young U.S. Army Lieutenant standing in his dress uniform, hands clasped in front of him. His name is Richard Lipsey. Lipsey, a Baton Rouge businessman known best for his family’s wholesale firearms business, recalls that picture was taken around 5 o’clock the morning after the assassination.

“It matured me in a hurry. I felt a grand responsibility,” said Lipsey.

Lt. Lipsey receives a promotion from Gen. Whele. (Richard Lipsy)

In 1963, Lipsey was in his early 20s, working as an aid to General Phillip Whele in Washington D.C. The General was the commander of the Military District in D.C., and among his many responsibilities was planning state funerals. Their work began the moment the shooting was announced on the radio.

“All at once we heard, President Kennedy has been shot,” recalled Lipsey who was waiting to pick up the General from lunch at the time. “Well, I immediately ran toward General Whele’s house. The door flies open and General Whele comes running out. He was listening to the radio too; he heard the broadcast and we jumped into the car.”

Lipsey said they sped to the White House. By the time they arrived, news had broken that Kennedy was dead. So, their team turned their focus toward planning a funeral worthy of the President, breaking only to change into their dress uniforms when the President was finally returned to the White House. Every step of the way, Lipsey was there to see to the details like ensuring an honor guard was present every time Kennedy’s body was moved. But first, there had to be an autopsy.

Lipsey said before they left their office to meet Air Force One and escort the body to Bethesda Naval Hospital for the autopsy, his boss did something he’d never done before. He donned a gun and holster and handed a gun to Lipsey as well.

“Said, put this on. Don’t leave a body and you make darn sure that nobody interferes with the doctors or what we are about to be in charge of,” recalled Lipsey.

As Gen. Whele met with Jackie Kennedy to finalize funeral’s details, Lipsey stayed with President Kennedy and observed his autopsy. It was the first time he’d ever seen a dead person.

“I can’t say it was emotional, because you know I knew President Kennedy very well, been to his office many times,” said Lipsey. “It was the idea that the President of the United States was laying there, and I had a job.”

Lipsey described Kennedy as a brilliant man with a vision like no one had seen before. He said the President knew him by first name and would often invite him to sit in his rocking chair in the Oval Office during briefs with Gen. Whele.

Lipsey has an extensive personal collection of photographs of his time in D.C. given to him by Whele, including many taken in the days after the assassination. A lot of the photos include iconic moments cemented in American history, and in all of them, if you look closely enough, you can spot a young Lipsey just a few steps behind his boss or the Kennedy family.

“I felt proud that the General put so much faith in me, that I had a pretty damn good responsibility that day of the assassination and I’m telling you we pulled it off without a hitch and I’m very proud of that,” said Lipsey.

Richard Lipsey stands by the grave of his former boss, Gen. Phillip Whele. (Richard Lipsy)

After the assassination, Lipsey was sworn to secrecy by the U.S. government, signing a document that said he would not discuss what he saw that day under penalty of jail time. When the document’s agreement expired 15 years later, Lipsey was interviewed by the House Committee on Assassinations which was established to look into Kennedy’s death. It was the first time he shared his story, but not the last. He even gave a TEDTalk at LSU on the subject in 2018.

As for questions and conspiracies that continue to linger 60 years later, Lipsey has no doubts.

“Lee Harvey Oswald shot the President, the lone assassin,” said Lipsey.

Lipsey was not the only Baton Rouge man to have a close connection to Kennedy’s assassination and the aftermath. The late Doyle Whitehead served as a steward on Air Force One for President Kennedy, and was there when Lyndon B. Johnson was sworn in. He shared his story with WAFB in 2020.

Read it here: SHOWCASING LOUISIANA: Mr. Whitehead recounts serving on Air Force One under three presidents, including JFK

