Chilly, a few showers possible for Thanksgiving Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today’s Forecast: A gray and chilly day is on tap as an upper-air disturbance moves across the northern Gulf Coast. While the disturbance is a pretty vigorous one, dry air near the surface will limit the potential for significant rains.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, November 23 (WAFB)

Only a few light showers are expected this afternoon and evening, with highs in the upper 50s.

Weekend Outlook

Any light rains will likely exit by or before daybreak on Friday, leaving decent weather for the remainder of the day for Black Friday shoppers. It will be a cool morning start in the upper 40s, with highs only reaching the mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies.

Saturday looks to be a relatively quiet day in advance of our next storm system. That system will be accompanied by an area of low pressure in the northern Gulf of Mexico, leading to widespread rains on Sunday.

Clouds and rainfall will keep Sunday’s highs in the low 60s for most. The Weather Prediction Center outlook shows rain totals averaging 0.50″ or less locally, but I’m thinking rain totals could be more in the range of 0.50″-1.00″ for much of our area.

Extended Outlook

Cool and dry weather prevails for the first part of next week, with some indications that a somewhat unsettled pattern could return during the second half of the week. Temperatures will likely remain a little below normal, with morning starts ranging from the upper 30s to mid-upper 40s, and highs generally in the low to mid 60s.

