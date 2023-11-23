Facebook
Baker educator arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles

(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Baker Police have arrested an educator on multiple charges including obscenity and indecent behavior with juveniles.

According to jail records, Norbert Ezebunwa, 38, was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on those charges Wednesday, November 22.

The criminal investigation into the alleged misconduct began in early November.

A parent who wishes to remain anonymous contacted police stating that her child felt Ezebunwa made an inappropriate comment and had propositioned her child for sex.

Baker Chief of Police Carl Dunn said, “Over the past several weeks detectives have been investigating a complaint that a teacher had shown a student pornographic materials and attempted to coerce the student to have sex to which the student refused.”

The investigation led to Ezebunwa’s arrest, Chief Dunn confirmed.

Ezebunwa faces one count of indecent behavior with juveniles and one count of obscenity.

An arrest warrant was prepared and signed by a judge.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

