Animal shelter to waive adoption fees for Black Friday

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 1:50 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Companion Animal Alliance animal shelter is preparing to waive all adoption fees on Black Friday, November 24.

According to the shelter, the fees will be waived for all available spayed and neutered pets.

The shelter is located at 2550 Gourrier Avenue in Baton Rouge and will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Black Friday.

