Zoo Lights returns to Baton Rouge for holiday season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A trail of dazzling lights is lighting up the zoo this holiday season for annual after-hours festivities.

According to officials, Zoo Lights starts Friday, Nov. 24, and continues through Saturday, Dec. 30 at BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo. It is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Officials say this year’s light display will be different than previous years, and they are promising a fresh and unique experience that will dazzle and captivate visitors of all ages.

View illuminated sculptures of animals throughout the Baton Rouge Zoo. (SergeYatunin | WAFB)

Gates are open from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. and close at 9 p.m. Santa Claus with be doing meet and greets at the Zoo’s Otter Cabin on Fridays and Saturdays during Zoo Lights.

Admission:

$5 for adults/teens

$4 for seniors

$3 for children ages 2-12

Free for children 1-years-old and younger

$3 per person for zoo members

According to officials, guests who bring a non-perishable food item during Zoo Lights will receive a 50 percent discount from the regular admission price. Food items collected will be donated directly to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.

Zoo Lights is presented by Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital and several sponsors.

The Baton Rouge Zoo is located at 3601 Thomas Road.

More details are available on the Baton Rouge Zoo website.

