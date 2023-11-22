Facebook
Where you can get a meal this Thanksgiving

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - St. Vincent de Paul is kicking off the Thanksgiving holiday with two events. The first one is happening Wednesday, Nov. 22 with the 14th Annual Community Turkey Carving Contest.

It’s happening at the St. Vincent de Paul Dining Room located at 220 St. Vincent de Paul Place at 1:30 p.m. Several community leaders will be there including Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, Metro-Council Mayor Pro Tem Lamont Cole, District Attorney Hillar Moore, Bishop Michael Duca, Rabbi Sarah Smiley, Retired Constable Reginald Brown, EBR Coroner Beau Clark, Retired LSU Head Gymnastics Coach D.D. Breaux. This is a contest of community leaders to see who’s best at carving turkeys.

The Turkey Carving Contest helps staff and volunteers prepare the turkeys we will serve to those experiencing poverty and homelessness on Thanksgiving Day.

The rising costs of things like food are also impacting many of you this holiday season.

This past year has created many financial challenges for families in the Capital Region. The rising costs of things like food are also impacting many of you this holiday season. If you’re in need of a meal, you can pick one up at the following locations:

  • St. Vincent de Paul at 220 St. Vincent de Paul Place (Sit Down Only at 11:30 am -1:00 pm)
  • Raising Cane’s River Center to be held in the Exhibition Hall (For Sit Down Meals enter from River Road or for Drive-Thru (number of people in the car provided meals) enter from Government Street (from 11 am to 2 pm) – See attached map
  • The McKinley High School Alumni Center at 1520 Thomas H. Delpit Dr. (Sit Down Only 11:00 am to 1:00 pm)
  • St. Gerard Catholic Church Seelos Hall at 5249 Maple Street, 70805 (11:00 am – pick-up only - on first come, first served basis)
Click here to report a typo.

