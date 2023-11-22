Facebook
Warrick Dunn helps get mother into new home for Thanksgiving

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:08 PM CST
ATLANTA (WAFB) - Football legend Warrick Dunn helped ensure this Thanksgiving would be a very special one for a mother by getting her into a new home for the holiday.

Dunn signed the closing papers on the new Habitat for Humanity home in Atlanta.

The single mother of two arrived at the home to find Dunn in the driveway with a surprise of $10,000 worth of furnishings from Aaron’s. The mother was also given a $5,000 down-payment assistance check.

Dunn’s non-profit organization works to identify single parents across the country. The group then helps the parents achieve their goals of owning a home as part of the “Homes for the Holidays” program.

Mother moves into new home for Thanksgiving
Mother moves into new home for Thanksgiving(Aaron's)

“Every home surprise is special in its own way, but seeing the joy from a family on the eve of Thanksgiving is really what ‘Homes for the Holidays’ is all about,” said Dunn, founder of Warrick Dunn Charities. “Nique worked so hard to get her family to this point and we are thrilled to be part of her success story.”

The surprised mother moved to Atlanta in 2006 and got involved immediately with the YWCA by working with preschoolers and infants.

“This is a tremendous blessing and one that caught us completely by surprise,” the mother said. “Instead of having Thanksgiving at a fast food restaurant, we get to celebrate at a beautiful new home that is all ours – it’s a moment we will never forget.”

