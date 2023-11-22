Santa Claus is coming to town early to meet children and adults with sensory disorders
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 8:58 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Children and adults with sensory processing disorders can get one on one time with Santa, without the hassle of standing in line.
Santa will be making an appearance at the Mall of Louisiana on Sunday, December 3. The sensory-friendly hour starts at 10 a.m..
SANTA CARES DAY
- Sunday, Dec. 3
- 10 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- Mall of Louisiana | Lower level, center court
- 6401 Bluebonnet Blvd. | Baton Rouge
- Book your session online
Families Helping Families and the BREC Adaptive team have also invited Santa to North Sherwood Forest Community Park on Saturday, December 9.
Children who want to attend must register online to be able to meet Santa and take a picture with him.
SENSORY SANTA
- Saturday, Dec. 9
- 9 a.m. - noon
- North Sherwood Forest Community Park
- 3140 N. Sherwood Forest Dr. | Baton Rouge
- Register online
BREC is the Recreation and Park Commission for East Baton Rouge Parish.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.