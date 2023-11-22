Santa Claus is coming to town early to meet children and adults with sensory disorders

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Children and adults with sensory processing disorders can get one on one time with Santa, without the hassle of standing in line.

Santa will be making an appearance at the Mall of Louisiana on Sunday, December 3. The sensory-friendly hour starts at 10 a.m..

SANTA CARES DAY

Sunday, Dec. 3

10 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Mall of Louisiana | Lower level, center court

6401 Bluebonnet Blvd. | Baton Rouge

Book your session online

Families Helping Families and the BREC Adaptive team have also invited Santa to North Sherwood Forest Community Park on Saturday, December 9.

Children who want to attend must register online to be able to meet Santa and take a picture with him.

SENSORY SANTA

Saturday, Dec. 9

9 a.m. - noon

North Sherwood Forest Community Park

3140 N. Sherwood Forest Dr. | Baton Rouge

Register online

BREC is the Recreation and Park Commission for East Baton Rouge Parish.

