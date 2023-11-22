Facebook
Safety tips to remember when cooking Thanksgiving

By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 9:13 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Holiday cooking has commenced in homes all across the country, but the delicious feast could endanger your family before it ever gets to the table.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Thanksgiving is a peak day for residential fires. FEMA estimates there being 4,000 fires across the country this Thanksgiving with a majority of them happening while frying turkey.

Officials are providing the following frying and cooking tips to keep you, your family, your home, and your turkey safe this Thanksgiving.

Frying tips

  • Keep an eye on what you fry.
  • Make sure your turkey is completely thawed before frying as an icy turkey has the potential to explode.
  • Keep at least 10 feet between the turkey fryer and anything combustible.
  • Only use a turkey fryer outdoors, and make sure it is on a sturdy surface away from anything that can burn.
  • Have a meeting place for your family in case a fire does ignite.

Cooking tips

  • Stand by your pan, and turn off the burner if you leave your kitchen.
  • Roll up your sleeves to reduce the chance that they’ll catch fire.
  • Supervise children and pets and make sure they stay away from the stove.
  • Watch what you’re cooking, and turn the burner off if you see any smoke or if the grease starts to boil.
  • Keep the oven door closed if there is an oven fire. If there’s an oven fire, keep the door closed. Turn off the oven and keep the door closed until it’s cool.
  • Move things that can burn away from the stove, including dishtowels, bags, boxes, paper, and curtains.
  • Turn pot handles toward the back of the stove, so no one can bump them or pull them over.
  • Check smoke alarms. Make sure to have working smoke alarms close to where anyone may be sleeping.

Visit BRFD’s and FEMA’s websites for additional information.

