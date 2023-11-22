Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Restaurant offers pre-paid meal tickets for those in need

As Thanksgiving approaches, Tres Hermanos Nunez is giving away meals that have been pre-paid. (Source: WSAZ)
By Andrew Colegrove and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 11:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) – A restaurant in West Virginia is giving out free meals to customers who ask.

Inside Tres Hermanos Nunez, customers are greeted with a sign that reads: “If you’re hungry and have no money, these meals have been paid for in advance. God loves a cheerful giver.”

Pre-paid tickets hang from the sign for customers to choose from.

Anyone can take a ticket, hand it to a server and the kitchen will prepare the meal listed.

Restaurant manager Hipolito Salas explained that customers have been donating for the cause.

“We’ve got Thanksgiving coming up,” Salas said. “We’ve got Christmas, too. We’re just trying to help out a little bit.”

Salas hopes the restaurant is able to continue to provide the service through the end of December.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angel Reese missed her second consecutive game Monday (Nov. 20). After the game, Coach Kim...
Kim Mulkey vaguely attributes Angel Reese’s absence to ‘locker room issues’
Jack Smith
Suspect identified following shooting that left pregnant woman, younger sister injured
LSU forward Angel Reese (10) runs a play against Arkansas during an NCAA basketball game on...
Angel Reese breaks silence regarding absence with LSU amid social media speculation
A little girl is dead after sneaking off to the pool with another child.
EBRSO: Second child in apartment pool accident dies
Gonzales Police Department
Man arrested on over a dozen charges in connection to shooting at Gonzales park

Latest News

Double-lung transplant recipient, Ava Thomas.
5-year-old girl home for Thanksgiving after double-lung transplant
Travelers wait in a security line at Denver International Airport on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023, in...
Record Thanksgiving travel rush off to a smooth start despite snowy forecast
File Graphic
Louisiana’s statewide burn ban lifted
President Joe Biden speaks before a screening of the movie "Wonka" in Norfolk, Va., Sunday,...
Biden declares emergency over lead in water in US Virgin Islands
Daniel Knowles
Arrest made in deadly White Castle shooting