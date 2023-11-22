Facebook
No garbage collection planned for Thanksgiving in EBR

By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2023 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Garbage and recycling will not be picked up for residents in East Baton Rouge Parish this Thursday, November 23, because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

However, any items not collected on Thanksgiving Day will be collected on the next regularly scheduled collection day. Officials said that curbside and recycling services for the entire parish will pick back up on Friday, November 24.

The North Landfill will also be closed on Thanksgiving Day but is expected to reopen the following day.

The Republic Services recycling drop-off center is operating 24 hours a day and will continue to operate for the holiday. The center is located at 7933 Tom Drive.

Residents can report any issues related to garbage and recycling by dialing 311 or (225) 389-3090. Problems can also be reported online by clicking here.

